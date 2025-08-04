Alipore Court bars Suvendu from ‘defaming’ Abhishek

Kolkata: The Alipore Civil Court on Monday restrained BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from making or publishing any defamatory statements against Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee.

The court also directed Adhikari to show cause within 15 days from the date of receiving the notice as to why the prayer for a temporary injunction should not be granted.

The order follows a defamation suit filed by Banerjee, alleging that Adhikari made defamatory remarks during a press conference on June 26. According to the complaint, Adhikari accused the Diamond Harbour MP of orchestrating electoral malpractice and misusing public funds. Banerjee also alleged that Adhikari falsely claimed he had devised a “unique model of corruption and terror” in the Constituency, termed the ‘Diamond Harbour Model’. The BJP leader allegedly said Banerjee exercised disproportionate and unofficial control over South 24 Parganas, undermining the democratic and administrative framework.

Further, Adhikari allegedly described Banerjee as the mastermind behind institutional criminal activities and as someone who abetted post-poll violence.

On Monday, the Civil Judge (Senior Division), 8th Court, Alipore, directed Adhikari to refrain from making any defamatory statements—oral, written, or published—against Banerjee until August 19.He was also asked to respond within 15 days of receiving the notice, explaining why the plea for temporary injunction should

not be allowed.