Alert train driver saves elephant in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: An alert train driver, averted an accident when he spotted an elephant on the tracks between Bagrakot and Sivok Stations in the Dooars.



On Sunday evening, the driver of the 75742 Dn Dhubri-Siliguri DEMU passenger train noticed a tusker walking along the railway tracks near Km 31/9-8. He promptly applied the brakes, bringing the train to a halt just a few feet away from the elephant.

The location where the incident occurred is a recognised elephant corridor. It was raining heavily and the train was passing through a tunnel. It is likely that the driver was driving at a moderate speed owing to these conditions. This track is part of the notorious 168 km-long Railway line between NJP and Alipurduar Junction Railway Stations, often referred to as the ‘killer track.’ Many elephants have lost their lives on this stretch, especially during the night.

Once the safety of the animal was assured, loco pilot Sri Sankar Kumar and assistant loco pilot Dipak Kumar resumed the journey at around 7.30 pm. Loco pilot Shankar Kumar said: “The elephant walked a short distance over the railway line and entered the forest. It was safe then to continue with the journey.”

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Monday, another wild elephant emerged from the Moraghat Forest and breached the back gate of the Dooars Branch Indian Tea Association (DBITA) camp, entering the premises in search of food. After about half an hour, the elephant left the area and returned to the forest. DBITA Secretary Sanjay Bagchi stated: “The elephant damaged the gate at the back of the camp and destroyed approximately 20 feet of the boundary wall. Some trees were also destroyed. Fortunately, there was no damage to the residences.”