Alchemist chit-fund case: ED attaches Rs 10.29 cr of TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday again said that actor turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty should be interrogated in connection with Alchemist chit fund case probe after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has provisionally attached an amount of Rs 10.29 crore of Trinamool Congress in the form of a demand draft in connection with the ongoing Alchemist chit fund scam probe.

Ghosh further said that Chakraborty was the brand ambassador and was directly connected with the chit fund.

According to a press release issued by the ED, the Alchemist group had allegedly collected funds amounting to more than Rs 1800 crore from common people. During the probe, the Central agency came to know that Alchemist Airways Private Limited had paid an amount of Rs 10.29 crore to various aviation and helicopter companies for their aviation services which were availed by several Trinamool Congress campaigners during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.