Alarming rise in turtle deaths at Baneshwar Shiv Dighi sparks outrage

Cooch Behar: The alarming rise in turtle deaths at Baneshwar Shiv Dighi has sparked outrage among locals. Nearly 30 Mohans (turtles) have died during the winter season, with two more fatalities reported on Monday. As a result, the pond, once home to a significant turtle population, is now nearly empty.

Allegations have surfaced against the Debuttor Trust Board, accusing it of inaction despite repeated appeals. In response, the Baneshwar Mohan Raksha Committee has announced a 24-hour bandh in Baneshwar following the completion of Secondary examinations. Parimal Barman, president of the Mohan Raksha Committee and a Zilla Parishad member, expressed frustration over the continuous deaths. “For the past three to four years, Mohans have been dying from unknown diseases. In the last four days alone, four turtles have succumbed to illness. We have informed the Debuttor Trust Board, the administration and the Forest department, yet no concrete action has been taken. This strike is a wake-up call for the authorities,” he said.

Baneshwar Shiv Dighi and its adjacent temple are major tourist attractions, drawing visitors for both religious purposes and to witness the turtles. However, locals allege that administrative negligence has led to the ongoing deaths — either due to disease or road accidents. While the formation of the Mohan Raksha Committee two years ago has significantly reduced road fatalities, the mysterious illnesses remain unaddressed. The growing anger among residents stems from concerns over the impact on tourism and the local economy. “If the Mohans disappear, tourism will decline, affecting businesses that depend on visitors,” said Ranjan Shil, general secretary of the Mohan Raksha Committee. He further demanded that the responsibility for managing Baneshwar Shiv Dighi be handed over to the committee to ensure better conservation efforts. Despite repeated inquiries, administrative officials have refrained from commenting on the issue.