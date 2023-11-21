Alapan Bandyopadhyay appointed chairman WBSIDCL

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been appointed the chairman of West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL). Saumen Kumar Mahapatra, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Tamluk constituency has been holding the charge of Chairman of WBSIDCL. The development assumes significance ahead of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that kicks off on Tuesday. Bandyopadhyay also holds the charge of Chairman of West Bengal Heritage Commission and Webel.



Bandyopadhyay was in the team that was led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Spain and Dubai in September to garner investment for BGBS. He attended several meetings during the tour with businesses, chambers and delegates during the tour. Bandyopadhyay had retired as Chief Secretary of Bengal in July 2021.