Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee has been appointed as the chairman of NKDA (New Town Kolkata Development Authority) and NDITA (Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority. Debashis Sen who has been holding the charge of both these portfolios has been removed. Bandyopadhyay also holds the charge of Chairman, of WEBEL and Chairman of West Bengal Heritage Commission.