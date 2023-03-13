Akhilesh to meet Mamata in city on March 17

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit New Delhi to attend a meeting of Opposition parties concerning the upcoming Lok Sabha polls while the chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Singh Yadav is likely to meet her on March 17, during his visit to the city.



The Trinamool supremo will be going to Delhi soon to attend a meeting comprising members of all non-BJP parties.

The meeting is likely to witness a discussion on the Union government’s alleged misuse of Central probe agencies. The meeting is also to focus on the strategy that can be adopted to defeat the BJP in the Parliamentary elections by forming a federal front.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that Banerjee is likely to raise issues involving the Modi government’s alleged misuse of Central probe agencies to harass Opposition party leaders.

Recently, this month, after the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, eight Opposition parties, excluding Congress, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging abuse of the central probe agencies.

Kunal also said that Banerjee will raise the issue of the Centre withholding funds for states, illegally.

Meanwhile, the chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Singh Yadav is likely to meet Mamata Banerjee on March 17, during his visit to the city to attend his party’s two-day national executive meeting starting March 18.

Akhilesh is scheduled to arrive on March 17, to address the party workers in Kolkata as part of the meeting. It is on this day that he plans to meet Mamata Banerjee.

SP vice-president, Kiranmoy Nanda has confirmed that on March 17, Akhilesh Yadav will meet Mamata Banerjee at her residence for a “courtesy visit” which may include discussions on the country’s political situation.

The bonhomie between Akhilesh and Banerjee became more apparent in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections when the former lent his support to TMC and Banerjee who in turn returned the favour by campaigning for Akhilesh in Uttar Pradesh before the Assembly elections there.