Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad Darj dist to support TMC

Siliguri: After Nagesia Kishan Adivasi Samaj, the Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad Darjeeling district, an association of adivasi community, people have decided to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha (LS) election, after being betrayed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Members of the organisation announced this at a news conference at Siliguri Journalist Club on Thursday.



“BJP had promised us that they would develop our community, they would give us money for Awas Yojna, Ayush Bharat, but they did not keep their promises in these past 15 years. We supported BJP thrice in Lok Sabha elections but this time we will support Trinamool Congress,” said Jhari Orao, member of the state committee.

They have demanded Terai adivasi development board, a separate development board for the adivasi people belonging to terai region. With this demand, they have announced their support for Gopal Lama, Trinamool Congress-nominated candidate for the Darjeeling LS constituency.

This constituency has about 35,000 voters from their community in 42 tea garden areas of Terai region.

According to the organisation, Birsha Tirki, state president of the committee will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after April 26 where they will discuss the separate development board.