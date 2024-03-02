Akal Takht seeks Suvendu’s expulsion from Assembly

The highest body of the Sikh community, Akal Takht, in a letter to the Central Gurdwara Management committee, in Bengal, called for the expulsion of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari from the state Legislative Assembly.

The Sikh community termed his “Khalistani” remark reprehensible.

Earlier, a delegation of the Sikh community with representatives from seven Gurdwaras had submitted a memorandum to Governor C V Ananda Bose demanding immediate action against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “Khalistani” jibe at a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Adhikari’s effigy was also burnt by the protestors outside the BJP’s party office on Muralidhar Sen Lane. Trinamool Congress took out a massive rally in South Kolkata protesting Adhikari’s “outrageous” remark about a Sikh IPS officer.

Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad also organised protests in Durgapur and several parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also lashed out at Adhikari (without taking his name) for the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at a Sikh IPS officer. “What gives you the right to call someone a Khalistani just because he was wearing a turban? These people are a disgrace to Bengal,” she had said.