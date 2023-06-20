AK Dubey takes charge as SER’s Addl General Manager

Kolkata: A K Dubey took over charge as the Additional General Manager (AGM) of South Eastern Railway (SER) on June 17. Prior to this, he was the Principal Chief Engineer of Eastern Railway. He has worked in various posts in Dhanbad, Mughalsarai and Danapur divisions as well as East Central Railway (ECR) after its formation in 2002. He has also worked as Executive Director Civil Engineering (G), Railway Board before joining as Divisional Railway Manager, Bikaner.