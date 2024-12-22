Ajoy Edwards floats Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front

Darjeeling: A new political party the ‘Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF)’ made its appearance in the hill political arena on Sunday holding the hands of Ajoy Edwards. Dubbing the conditions conducive for the “Final battle for Gorkhaland,” many hill leaders joined the new political outfit. The party will also address other important issues including land rights, minimum wages for tea garden and cinchona plantation workers along with Delimitation.

Ajoy Edwards had earlier floated the ‘Hamro Party’ on November 25, 2021. However, facing some technical glitches in getting the Hamro Party registered (similarity in nomenclature with some other party), Edwards dissolved the Hamro Party on December 21, 2024 and announced the formation of IGJF from the Gymkhana Club in Darjeeling on Sunday.

The joining list included names like NB Khawas, former TMC General Secretary and spokesperson; Sarda Rai Subba, former TMC leader; Pradeep Pradhan, former GJM leader and GTA Sabhasad; Norbu Tshering Bhutia, retired IPS; Mahendra Chettri-GNLF leader; Gaulan Lepcha-former MLA and Prakash Gurung-GTA Sabhasad and Former GJM leader. Addressing the gathering, Edwards, convenor, IGJF, claimed that a new era has commenced in the Hills from today and that it would bring a positive change in Hill politics. “Our main issue will be Gorkhaland and we should not be afraid of spelling our Gorkhaland loud and clear. However, we will ensure that the Gorkhas in no way are inconvenienced in the name of Gorkhaland. Our vision is clear. Owing to the disparity and neglect that has been meted upon us we want freedom from Bengal,” stated Edwards. The convenor stated that the party will give equal importance to other national and regional issues including Schedule Tribe status to Gorkha sub communities; Minimum wages for tea garden and cinchona plantations of Darjeeling Terai and Dooars. “We will also demand that in near future, the Delimitation Commission demarcate Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars as one single entity, not based on population but on the lines of North East states. We would also raise the demand for a Land and Land Reforms special provision or law bestowing natural land rights to the Gorkhas, Adivasis and other indigenous inhabitants for the land in their possession,” stated Edwards. The leaders will be visiting different areas in the Hills from December 27, meeting people and finding out their problems. “After around 40 to 45 days we will have a huge meeting from where we will announce our future roadmap; the portfolios and details about other organisational details,” announced the convenor. “I cannot assure you that I will get Gorkhaland or a deadline by which I will get Gorkhaland but I can assure you that I will give my all for Gorkhaland and will lead from the front. I cannot state that I will end corruption but I can assure you I will never be corrupt,” assured Edwards.

The party flag was also unfurled by Edwards. The flag bears two colours green and blue with a Khukuri and a single star at the Centre. “The leader who can feel the pulse of society is the best political leader. Ajoy Edwards has brought about a social revolution through Shram Daan (voluntary labour) which will unite us as well as boost the sense of belonging,” stated NB Khawas.