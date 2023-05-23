Ajoy Edwards files defamation case against Anit Thapa

darjeeling: Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards filed a defamation case against BGPM president Anit Thapa.



While addressing a meeting on March 28, Bharatiya Gorkha Democratic Front president Anit Thapa alleged that Edwards had taken a commission of Rs 30 lakh from Neora drinking water project. “Our party president Ajoy Edwards has filed a defamation case of Rs 60 lakh rupees against Anit Thapa in the Darjeeling district court on Tuesday considering that the meaningless accusations made against him have damaged his reputation,” stated Dipu Thapa, member, Central Committee, Hamro Party.

Meanwhile, SP Sharma of the BGPM party alleged that the defamation case is to divert attention from a show cause notice that the Superintendent of Darjeeling District Hospital has served Edwards for entering the Superintendent’s chamber and holding a press conference in the chamber in his absence along with citing incorrect reasons for resignation tendered by a Medical Officer.