Ajit Maity removed as TMC functionary, detained by police

With tension cropping up in Bermajur area on Sunday after villagers started agitating against alleged police inaction and torture by Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates, Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali for the second time in 48 hours, requesting people not to take law

in their hands. Villagers chased local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maity who took shelter in a house. Later, he was detained by the police and taken away. On Sunday morning, women of Bermajur village started agitating against the alleged police inaction. Despite senior officers like Deputy Inspector Deneral (DIG) of Barasat Range, Bhaskar Mukherjee, and Inspector General (IG), Traffic, Sukesh Jain requesting people to return home, as their gathering was violating the Section 144 of the CrPC, none of the villagers allegedly cooperated with the cops. Meanwhile, Maity was returning home from a political programme when he was chased by an irate mob.

He took shelter inside a house and stayed there for almost five hours before cops reportedly detained him. Before detention, Maity told the media he wished to resign from his party post and reportedly confessed that associating with Shajahan was a blunder. Eventually, Maity was removed from his post in the party. Police also arrested an ISF leader Ayesha Bibi from her house in Minakha for allegedly instigating people of Sandeshkhali to act violently. Police also arrested members of a NGO fact-finding committee from Delhi. The members of the said committee were allegedly trying to reach Sandeshkhali despite cops asking them to return. Later, the NGO members were arrested and taken to Lalbazar from where they were released later.