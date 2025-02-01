Ajay Thakur replaces Alok Rajoria as new CP of Barrackpore

Kolkata: Within 24 hours after the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker at Naihati in North 24-Parganas came to light, the Commissioner of Police of Barrackpore Commissionerate was re-moved.

An order from the state administration released on Saturday has named Ajay Kumar Thakur as the Commissioner replacing the incumbent Alok Rajoria. Naihati comes under the jurisdiction of Barrack-pore Commissionerate.

Thakur who was serving as the DIG of state Correctional Services and had earlier

served as Joint Commissioner (crime) in the Barrackpore Commissionerate has been asked to take charge as the CP. Rajoria has been given the charge of DIG Traffic at Bengal Police.

IPS officer Raj Narayan Mukhopadhyay has been removed from his position as SP (Traffic) and has been assigned the charge of CO (Commanding Officer) of the Second Battalion.

Nabanna, however, has termed the transfer as a ‘routine’ transfer. A TMC worker, Santosh Yadav, was shot dead in broad daylight in the Gauripur area under Naihati PS.