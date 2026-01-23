Ajay Pohankar conferred Sangeet Samman at 74th Dover Lane Music Conference

Kolkata: At the 74th Annual Dover Lane Music Conference, renowned vocalist Ajay Pohankar was conferred the Sangeet Samman Award in recognition of his contribution to Indian classical music.



The award was presented in the presence of state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sourav Basu, conference patron Sanjay Budhia and general secretary Monotosh Mukherjee.

The inaugural session also featured the traditional lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Young sarengi exponent Amaan Hussain will receive this year’s Carring Minds International Award for Young Talents for his outstanding performance on the instrument.