AIU Unifest inaugurated at Sister Nivedita Univ in Kolkata amid euphoria

KOLKATA: One of the most-anticipated youth fests of eastern India got underway at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata with 18 universities from across the country and around 1,000 young minds on Wednesday. To be held till January 12 at SNU, the 38th AIU Inter University East Zone Youth Festival 2024-2025 (as part of AIU’s centennial year celebration) promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, offering a platform for students to showcase their talents.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyam Roychowdhury, founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of SNU, said: “I laud the AIU for conceptualising such a beautiful programme. You are just not students... you are artists, performers and magicians. This is not only a competition, it is also a workshop where you identify yourselves and find your hidden talents. I wish each and every one of you big success.”

The day began with a colourful parade around Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, Kolkata, where all the participating teams gave a glimpse of their talents on the central stage. This was followed by the ceremonial inauguration by watering the plant by SNU VC Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Registrar Suman Chatterjee, Prof Debaish Chakraborty, Convenor Dr Minal Parek and AIU representatives namely Prof Bala Lakendra and Prof Bhavna Grover.

Talking about the fest aptly named ‘Youth Utsav’, Prof (Dr) Chattopadhyay said: “This fest is a testimony to the vibrant spirit, creativity and culture that unites the youth of eastern part of our country and India in general. As we gather, we embrace the values of cultural diversity, mutual respect and camaraderie. The AIU East Zone Youth Festival has grown over the years significantly, making it a cherished platform for the young minds to express themselves and showcase their talents. We are extremely proud to host the AIU Unifest at SNU.”

On behalf of AIU, Prof Lakhendra said: “I am so happy SNU has put up such a fabulous inaugural programme. I wish this edition of AIU a grand success.” Over the next four days, students will fight to win contests that range from debate, quiz, elocution, to painting and cultural programmes to lift the coveted AIU trophy, which was also unveiled on Wednesday at SNU.