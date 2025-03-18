AIU meet: 100 V-Cs to discuss diversity & sustainability

KOLKATA: More than 100 vice-chancellors (V-Cs) from eastern India, representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, will gather for the two-day Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Vice Chancellors Conference 2024-25 on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kolkata.

To be hosted by JIS University, Kolkata, the inaugural session of the conference will be graced by Governor CV Ananda Bose. The meet, which focuses on the theme ‘equity, diversity and sustainability’ this year, will be presided over by Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, president, AIU & V-C of CSJM University, Kanpur and Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU, will serve as the convener. Sardar Taranjit Singh, Chancellor and Prof Bhabes Bhattacharya, vice-chancellor, JIS University, Kolkata will host the event.

The theme reflects the growing emphasis on creating an inclusive and accessible educational ecosystem while addressing the need for environmental sustainability in India’s higher education sector. This theme aligns with AIU’s vision to promote academic collaboration.

The discussions will primarily focus on incorporating IKS in curriculum and pedagogy, catering to equity and diversity on campuses and creating green and sustainable campuses. In addition, there will be sessions on ‘innovation, skilling, ranking and assessment’.

“The East Zone Vice Chancellors Meet is a unique platform where academic leaders come together to shape the future of higher education.

The two-day long event will feature a series of important sessions aimed at exploring the role of educational institutions in promoting diversity and inclusiveness while simultaneously addressing the urgent need for sustainability in curriculum, campus development, and societal outreach,” said Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group.