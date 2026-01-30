Airtel offers free Adobe Express to users

Kolkata: In a global first, Bharti Airtel has partnered with Adobe to provide free access to Adobe Express Premium to all its 360 million customers across India for one year.

A press statement informed that under the first-of-its-kind collaboration, Airtel mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers can use Adobe’s AI-powered design platform, valued at around Rs 4,000, at no cost by logging into the Airtel Thanks App, without requiring a credit card.

Adobe Express Premium enables users to create professional-quality social media content, marketing materials and short videos using ready-made templates, premium stock assets, background removal, auto captions and one-tap video editing tools. The App also offers 100GB cloud storage and supports English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali.

Airtel said the initiative aims to empower students, creators, small businesses and marketers by making advanced creative tools widely accessible.