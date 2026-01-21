Airtel enables seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Kolkata: Mobile users travelling across Vidyasagar Setu, the Second Hooghly Bridge linking Kolkata and Howrah, will now have uninterrupted voice and data services, with Bharti Airtel rolling out seamless mobile connectivity across the entire stretch of the bridge.

The project is aimed at ensuring consistent network coverage for thousands of commuters who use the bridge daily, which serves as a vital transport corridor between the two cities.

According to a Press release, the company has laid 1.3 km of fibre across Vidyasagar Setu and deployed network antennas on six poles to ensure continuous coverage and eliminate call drops and data interruptions along the bridge.

The company said the project was executed in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, including the Public Works Department, the West Bengal Police Traffic Department and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners. The rollout on Vidyasagar Setu is part of Airtel’s broader network expansion in the state. As stated in the Press release, the telecom operator has deployed more than 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal over the past three years to improve network speeds, expand coverage and enhance overall customer experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Airtel for West Bengal and Odisha, said uninterrupted connectivity on the bridge is important not only for commuters but also for emergency services, traffic management and public safety, given the bridge’s strategic importance.

The Press release also noted that officials of the West Bengal government acknowledged the significance of reliable mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu, pointing out that it improves commuter convenience, supports access to digital services and enhances safety during emergencies.