Aircraft stranded on Jessore Road leaves for Chandigarh

Kolkata: After a lot of efforts, the aircraft that got stranded atop a trailer on Jessore Road near B T College was removed early on Tuesday morning. On Sunday afternoon, an A-319 Airbus which was auctioned by the Air India authority was being transported on a trailer to Chandigarh. While the trailer was coming out from the airport premises near B T College, the tail of the aircraft accidentally hit a lamppost and a traffic signal post on Jessore Road. Seeing an aircraft in the middle of Jessore Road, many people stopped to click pictures which created a massive traffic jam.

Later, the trailer was moved to the side of the Jessore and it was covered with a tarpaulin to keep it out of public view. The situation became critical when the aircraft was stranded for more than 24 hours at Jessore Road as it is the alternative route for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy. Though it was scheduled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going to Barasat for a public meeting in a chopper, Jessore Road was marked as an alternative route.

As per the protocol, the alternative route also needs to be sanitised. The problem cropped up owing to the height of the aircraft which will hit the road signage boards and traffic signals. Police sources informed that later the wheels and a few other parts of the aircraft were dismantled to reduce the height. Finally, on Tuesday around 4:30 am, the trailer left for Chandigarh via Belghoria Expressway.