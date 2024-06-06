‘Air quality improves in 6 non-attainment cities in state’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) through various interventions has succeeded in bringing down pollution in the six non- attainment cities in the state and is determined to meet the target set by the Centre in reducing air pollution in these cities by 40 per cent by 2026.



“It is extremely difficult to meet the target of reducing air pollution by 40 per cent by 2026 as set by the government of India, with 2017 being the base year. We have taken up the challenge and PM10 (particulate matter) in most of the non-attainment cities in the state saw improvement,” said Kalyan Rudra, chairman of WBPCB at a programme involving teachers from schools and colleges on the occasion of World Environment Day.

According to Rudra, PM 10 for both Kolkata and Howrah reduced considerably from 147 (in 2017) to 94 and from 139 to 111, respectively in 2023-24. Haldia witnessed a remarkable improvement with PM 2.5 falling down to 38, lesser than the permissible standard of 40. Haldia is in the list of 10 cities across India where air quality improved to a great extent. In Durgapur, PM10 has dropped to 106 from 150. In the case of Asansol, it declined from 147 to 108.

According to a senior official of WBPCB, addressing air pollution during October to early March is most challenging for the Board as it was observed that with the dip in temperature the ventilation coefficient increases, resulting in poor air quality.

The WBPCB’s study of the air quality during lockdown, when normal activities came to a standstill, revealed that pollution did not come down beyond 47 percent. It revealed that transboundary pollution is a major contributor of air pollution in the state.

NEERI has been engaged by the green panel to do the study on the effect of transboundary pollution which is scheduled to be submitted by June 24. Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of WBPCB said that the Board will soon distribute separate bins for e-waste, plastic waste etc. to the schools in an effort to involve the institutions in fighting against pollution.