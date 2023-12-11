Air pollution: KMC warns of strict action for open burning of waste

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is mulling strict action against burning of dry leaves or waste on the road since this is leading to an increase in the city’s pollution level during winter.



Every winter, the sight of open bonfires on roadsides at dawn or at night, using dry waste, including leaves, is a common sight. Most of the materials used for such bonfires are the waste collected by the conservancy workers. These are mainly lit by pavement dwellers or even the conservancy workers to beat the biting cold, albeit without realising the consequences. Such open burning of wastes on the roads contribute to an increase in the pollution level in the air.

The National Green Tribunal had banned open burning of waste in 2016 and said a fine of Rs 5000 could be imposed against the accused persons. The KMC’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules too retained provisions for imposing fines for incinerating wastes in the open. However, such measures have clearly not been able to deter such activities.

The Member Mayor In Council (MMIC) of the SWM department, Debabrata Mazumder told the media that the civic body will take serious action against the violators of the rules. He said that KMC is taking several measures to bring down the air pollution level in the city and such activities will only defeat the purpose. He added that conservancy workers have been instructed not to burn the dry wastes in

the open.

KMC has deployed several sprinklers and mist cannons on city streets to help rid pollution from dust that hovers in the air during winter. These machines are largely effective in places where a huge amount of dust is present and the spraying of water from these canons helps settle the dust on the road.

As part of a pilot project, the civic body has also decided to distribute environment- friendly ovens to slums and food shops in Ward 56 under the civic body to replace the coal-fired ones.

Additionally, the civic body wants to constitute a climate action combat force comprising science graduates who will be trained so they can help spread awareness and suggest innovative ways to bring down

pollution levels.