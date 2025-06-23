Air India reduces flights on Kolkata-New Delhi route until ‘at least July 15’

Kolkata: Air India on Sunday announced a reduction in its number of flights on the Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes for a temporary period. According to an airline statement: “The changes are effective until at least July 15.”

With this announcement, there will be 63 weekly flights between Delhi and Kolkata instead of 70 from Sunday.

Similarly, the frequency of the Mumbai-Kolkata route has been reduced from 42 weekly flights to 30.

Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Tata Group-owned airline’s widebody international services, it also announced temporary cuts of less than 5 per cent to its overall narrowbody network, the statement said. “This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of Air India’s services on three routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes (including Kolkata),” it said.

The statement said that despite these temporary reductions, the airline will continue to operate close to 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft on 120

domestic and short-haul international routes.

Air India apologised to the passengers affected by these curtailments and said it is contacting affected passengers to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per their preferences.