‘Aim to make Sister Nivedita Univ an international institution’

Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), on Wednesday said that his aim is to transform it into an international university. He said this during the celebration of the university’s fifth Foundation Day at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

“We are in touch with other universities. Cultural ties are streghtening and increasing. We are also enhancing communication with the world in terms of technology,” Roychowdhury said.

“You have been admitted to a university which is an artisan of making human beings. This university will push you further so that you can achieve your goals in life,” he added. The Vice-Chancellor of the university Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, in his opening speech, highlighted the long journey of the SNU.

State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay thanked the university for standing by the side of the state. Ambassador of Poland in India Adam Burakowski, German Consul General Manfred Auster and CEO of Techno India Group Sanku Bose were present among other dignitaries. Burakowski said that students and faculties of SNU would get research opportunities in the Tagore Centre in Poland.Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, Faculty- Director of The Global Links Initiative signed a Letter of Intent for conducting women empowerment programs jointly with SNU for women Entrepreneurship.

The annual report of SNU was published on Wednesday and students, who had performed excellently in the examination were awarded.