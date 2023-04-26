Aim to form a corruption-free Panchayat that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of, says Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhsishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Centre has stopped providing dues under the MGNREGS to the state government putting 2.65 crore people in jeopardy who depend on 100 days work scheme.

Banerjee once again trained his guns on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for using religious sentiments to win seats during the elections.

“Around 2.65 crore people in Bengal depend on 100 days work but the Centre has stopped providing funds depriving these people. People had voted for BJP in the last Lok Sabha but they did not do a single review meeting in the area. They only played religious cards to win seats. TMC government in the state has been carrying out road construction under Rastashree project in all the areas where BJP candidates won in the Assembly election,” Banerjee stated.

On the second day of Jana Sanjog Yatra, Banerjee said: “He aims to set up a corruption-free Panchayat which Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of. The Panchayat elections will be held without any bloodshed, Banerjee assured a gathering in Cooch Behar.

“In Bengal, corruption has been taking place in Panchayat since 1972 initially during the Congress regime and later by the Left. I have come here to break the tradition. We want a change and therefore came here for people’s support,” Banerjee said, adding: “For the Panchayat candidates, recommendations are usually made by the district and block the leadership of parties. But for the first time in India, we are going to take the opinion of the people through a secret ballot to ensure they are people’s Panchayats.”

He also assured that the Panchayat elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner and to bring more transparency.

He once again warned that he would collect 1 crore signatories and stage a massive protest in Delhi demanding the state’s dues from Centre.

“I no power. In a democracy, people say the last word. I urge people to give me 1 crore signatories so that I can snatch all the dues from the Centre. BJP has stopped the dues after they politically lost to TMC,” he said.

“The TMC is the only party which will fight for your rights,” he added.

Hitting out at BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, Banerjee said: “An MP has become minister of state for the Union Home Ministry. What has he done for the people here under his constituency? TMC is constructing roads in all 108 Panchayats in Cooch Behar. Six out of nine MLAs are from BJP. They don’t speak in the Assembly. Have they done any development works other than taking Joy Shree Ram slogan and boycotting Assembly.”