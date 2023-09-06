Aim to empower tea workers through TCBSU workshops

Under the banner of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU), a workshop for tea garden union leaders is being held in the tea gardens of North Bengal for the first time.

Two workshops have already been completed in the Falakata, Birpara, and Kalchini blocks of the district and the third workshop concluded in Kumargram block on Tuesday. The workshop held in Malbazar of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday was attended by the key members of plantation units of more than 25 tea gardens.

Only about two years ago, the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union had taken shape in North Bengal’s tea plantations. INTTUC state president Ritabrata Banerjee played a pivotal role behind the scenes. TCBSU’s primary function is to safeguard the interests of the lakhs of tea workers in the 304 tea plantations in North Bengal. Nakul Sonar, TCBSU’s chairman, stated: “The tea industry is governed by various laws, including the Plantation Labor Act, Factories Act, and Bonus Act. Our goal with these workshops is to raise awareness among unit leaders about these laws, inform them, and empower them to approach plantation owners with legitimate demands.

Additionally, the state government has decided to provide land leases to every tea plantation worker. Birendra Bara Oraon, state president of the organisation, added: “We’ve noticed that leaders of plantation units are not familiar with industrial laws and tea industry agreements. We aim to provide them with the right knowledge, even though these workshops are only a few hours long. Similar workshops will be held for two consecutive days in November and December.”

TMC Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik remarked: “I myself come from a tea plantation worker background. We have highlighted how the BJP government at the Centre has deprived tea garden workers for the last 9 years. We hope that unit leaders will benefit greatly from these workshops.”

These workshops will be held in Malbazar, Kranti, Banarhat, and Nagarakata of Jalpaiguri district for the next seven days starting Wednesday.

The first phase of the camp is set to conclude on September 12, after which the bonus meeting is scheduled for September 14. Once the bonus settlement is finalised, these workshops will resume for the rest of the plains’ tea gardens.