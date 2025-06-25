‘Aim to deliver piped drinking water before Assembly elections’

BALURGHAT: Gangarampur Municipality has set an ambitious goal—ensuring piped drinking water reaches every household in the town before the Assembly election in 2026. For years, residents have demanded household water supply through pipelines, a basic civic necessity that remained unfulfilled due to various delays. However, with recent approval of Rs 75 crore from the state government, the municipal authorities are moving swiftly.

On Monday, Chairman of Gangarampur Municipality Prashanta Mitra laid the foundation stone for two water reservoirs—one in Ward 18 near the stadium area and another in Ward 10’s Shanti Colony—officially initiating the long-awaited project.

The plan includes laying pipelines across all 18 municipal wards and constructing five water reservoirs. While work on two reservoirs has begun, construction of the remaining three will commence after the Rath Yatra festival. Tendering for pipeline installation has been completed, and contractors will be issued work orders shortly. Pipe-laying is expected to begin in the first week of July.

The Chairman has made it clear that completing the project before the upcoming Assembly polls is the top priority. “Our target is to deliver drinking water to every home before the election. I will personally supervise the progress. Contractors have been instructed to complete the work within seven months. We are even preparing to continue work during the monsoon,” said Mitra.

The Trinamool Congress, which came to power in the municipality in 2015 promising piped water, has faced electoral backlash in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections for failing to deliver. Determined to avoid a repeat, the TMC-led board is leaving no stone unturned this time.