‘Aim to complete upgrade work of stns where foundation stone was laid last year by 2024-25’

Eastern Railway is aiming to complete the redevelopment work of stations where the foundation stone was laid last year by 2024-25, Eastern Railway General Manager Milind K Deouskar said.

The GM gave this update on the stations which had earlier been selected to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations in 27 states on August 6 last year.

This year, on February 26, PM will lay the foundation for 28 stations under the Eastern Railway at a cost of Rs 704 crore on February 26.

An investment of Rs 307 crore is being made for the development of Bandel station as it connects Howrah at one end and branch lines opening towards Burdwan, Katwa and Naihati station. Considering its commercial importance, a huge allocation has been made for the station.

The redevelopment plan at Bandel includes station building with facilities to cater for another 50 years, spacious concourse, rooftop plaza connecting terminal building, platforms having all essential facilities, construction of 6 metre wide arrival foot over bridge at both Burdwan end and Howrah end as well as construction of 36 metre wide departure air concourse or roof plaza with departure foot over bridge connecting rear side building with parking facilities.

Stations in the Sealdah division, including Bangaon Junction, Barasat, Dum Dum Junction, Gede, Kalyani, Madhyamgram, Naihati Junction, Sonarpur Junction with a total project cost of Rs 121.47 crore is allocated. Similarly,

stations in the Howrah Divisions like Bally, Chandannagar, Dankuni, Khagraghat Road, Sainthia Junction, with total project cost Rs 78.14 crore.

Under Asansol Division, stations like Basukinath, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Panagarh, Shankarpur, Vidyasagar will be redeveloped with project cost of Rs 93.71 crore and Malda Division–Banka, Dhulian Ganga, Godda, Jangipur Road,

Munger, Sabour, Shivanarayanpur with project cost Rs 104.0 crore is allocated.