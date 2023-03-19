Ailing leopard, rescued from drain, dies en route to rehabilitation centre

banarhat: A sick leopard that was rescued from Birpara died. In another incident, a leopard cat was rescued from a tree in the Roypara area of Dhupguri Municipality’s Ward number 2 on Saturday afternoon.



On Saturday morning, while working at Jaybirpara Tea Garden near Birpara town in Alipurduar district, local labourers found a sick full-grown leopard lying in the irrigation drain of section 23 of the tea garden. The leopard was lying there, moaning and writhing in pain.

Officials and staff of Dalgaon Range and Birpara Wildlife Squad of Forest Department reached the spot after receiving the information. Later, Binnaguri Wildlife Squad also reached the spot. Forest officials managed to rescue the leopard by trapping it.

After the successful rescue, the leopard was sent to the Khairbari Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for treatment. However, the animal did not survive and died while in transit to the centre. It is not yet known whether the leopard was injured in a fight with another wild animal or because of drinking rainwater containing toxic chemicals like pesticides used in tea plantations.

According to sources of the forest department, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause. The Forest Department personnel are conducting surveillance in the area and urging local residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings of leopard cubs to the authorities.

In another incident a leopard cat was rescued from a tree in the Roypara area of Dhupguri Municipality’s Ward number 2 on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday morning, local residents spotted an animal that resembled a leopard cub, atop a jackfruit tree. After receiving the information, police personnel and the officials from the Wildlife Squad of the Forest Department rushed to the spot.

The Forest department personnel managed to rescue the animal. After bringing the animal down from the tree, the Forest staff identified the animal as a full grown leopard cat.