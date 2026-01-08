Ailing folk drummer Sudhir Mali battles paralysis, poverty; seeks admin support

BALURGHAT: For nearly five decades, the rhythmic beats created by his hands mesmerised thousands of audiences across eastern India and beyond. Today, those very fingers have fallen silent. Renowned folk drummer Sudhir Mali (60), a resident of Dashul Dakshin Para near Patiram under Balurghat Block of South Dinajpur district, is battling paralysis and struggling for survival due to acute financial hardship.

Sudhir Mali suffered a paralytic attack in 2017, after which his right hand became almost completely paralysed, forcing him to give up the dhol—his lifelong companion. He was not merely an ordinary percussionist but a celebrated folk artist, known for his extraordinary style of playing the dhol using not just his hands but also his head and chin, a rare skill that left music lovers spellbound.

As the chief dhol player of the troupe led by Baul Samrat Taranisen Mahanta, Mali performed extensively across West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar and even Bangladesh.

He was once considered a shining star in the folk cultural landscape of North Bengal. However, that glory has now faded into darkness.

Mali lost his wife nearly 30 years ago. At present, his only son works as a daily wage labourer, but his meagre income is insufficient to meet the medical expenses of his ailing father.

Due to lack of funds, Sudhir Mali’s treatment has come to a halt, and he now survives on occasional help and charity.

Expressing his anguish, Sudhir Mali said: “There was a time when thousands applauded my music. Today, I have to look towards others even for a handful of food. If I could get proper treatment and some support, maybe I could live with dignity again.”

Responding to the issue, Balurghat Block Development Officer (BDO) Soham Chowdhury stated: “If the person submits an application to our office, we will examine it and try to arrange assistance.

Although there is no specific provision for such help, efforts can be made to ensure his treatment through the Swasthya Sathi health card. Additionally, upon application, arrangements for rice and pulses for his sustenance can be made from the block.”