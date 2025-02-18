Aikyashree: 45 lakh students to get scholarships within March

Kolkata: The state government is all set to provide scholarships to a total 45 lakh beneficiaries under the “Aikyashree” scheme within March this year as promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state government had earlier received 44 lakh applications out of which 16 lakh applicants were given scholarships under the scheme within December last year.

The Chief Minister during a press conference on the day of the state Budget said that scholarships have been given to 33 lakh beneficiaries within February this year.

Banerjee also pointed out that a total of 45 lakh beneficiaries will receive scholarships under the “Aikyashree” within March this year.

The ruling party Trinamool Congress on social media on Monday said that the Chief Minister delivers on her promises and Bengal continues to bring opportunities for the students.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, delivers on her promises! By March, 45 lakh applicants in West Bengal will receive their Aikyashree Scholarship funds. Under the visionary leadership of Smt. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal continues to make remarkable strides in education!” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

The “Aikyashree” scheme provides scholarships to students of minority communities in the state.

The decision to launch the scheme was taken by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2019, after over 16 lakh students had failed to avail a scholarship granted by the Centre. The state had launched the scheme and shoulders the entire cost of providing scholarships to students of minority communities.