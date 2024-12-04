AICTE & Ministry of Education Innovation Cell holds boot camp at SNU

Kolkata: The department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & Ministry of Education Innovation Cell in collaboration with CBSE and NCERT organised a 2-days “Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp” for schools principals/teachers (Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools) on November 29 and 30. The aim of this initiative is to nurture the innovation, design and entrepreneurial skills of teachers from schools. This boot camp was organised at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and conducted by Irfana Rashid of Wadhwani Foundation.

The boot camp was inaugurated by Swami Vishokananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Vivek Tirtha, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Yogesh D Brahmankar, Innovation Director, Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell, Government of India. Around 300 principals and senior teachers from various schools of Bengal participated in the event.

During this two-day boot camp, participants received training in adopting a human-centric approach to identifying opportunities, mastering design thinking tools and enhancing skills necessary for developing customer-centric products or services. Additionally, they explored fundamental business models and conducted preliminary calculations for their ideas/start-up concepts. The boot camp also sought to enhance participants’ understanding of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape and patent filing opportunities for school children and the support framework

provided by the Government of India.

On behalf of Sister Nivedita University, Ina Bose, president, SNU Institution’s Innovation Council assured mentoring and hand holding support to the participating schools for establishing innovation, design and entrepreneurial ecosystem in their schools.