AICTE ATAL online FDP on innovative pedagogy with AI and ML held

KOLKATA: The department of Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering at Netaji Subhash Engineering College, in collaboration with the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, hosted a six-day Online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Innovative Pedagogy with AI and ML: Exploring Intelligent Model Predictive Control’ recently.

The programme, coordinated by Anuradha Saha, Assistant Professor, department of AEIE and co-coordinated by Pratyusha Rakshit, Assistant Professor, department of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering at Jadavpur University, featured numerous sessions covering cutting-edge topics in AI and ML, emphasising their applications in education, predictive control, health monitoring and robotics. This FDP had 13 sessions, featuring three eminent Indian experts from IITs and Jadavpur University, two foreign speakers from foreign universities and four industry- renowned personalities.

In the inaugural session, Sukumar Roy, Dean Academic Affairs and Arindam Roy, Senior Group Director, Techno India Group emphasised AI and ML’s role in education and research. Anuradha Saha and Prof Amit Konar explored BCI’s integration with fuzzy logic and its applications in neuro-motor rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Parijat Bhowmick and Prabrisha Rakshit explored innovations in military drone surveillance and regression techniques for high-dimensional data. In the final session, Prof Subhra Sankar Dhar, Saugat Bhattacharyya and Soumitra Kar provided insights into function regression, BCI in medical applications and ML in cardiovascular trials. Saha, in her valedictory speech, highlighted the successful conclusion of the six-day faculty development programme, emphasising the key advancements in AI, ML and predictive control discussed. In addition, the Dean highlighted the USP of the FDP and the enormous possibilities for future collaboration and life-long learning, inspiring participants to leverage the knowledge gained for ongoing professional growth.

Finally, Rakshit, co-coordinator, acknowledged the pivotal role and dedication of the coordinator in driving the majority of the FDP’s execution, as well as the exceptional involvement and support she received from NSEC throughout the event. This FDP ended with the vision to organise many more events like this in future.