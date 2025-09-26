AI-powered security system introduced to curb Rly crimes

Malda: Passenger safety and protection of railway property in Malda division is going to receive a technological boost with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in railway policing. Eastern Railway has rolled out an advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS) across several stations in the division, enabling the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to identify and track repeat offenders with greater accuracy.

The new software works by comparing live CCTV footage with a database of known offenders. If a person previously involved in a crime enters station premises or boards a train, the system will immediately alert security personnel. This ensures the RPF can monitor suspects closely and intervene before any offence occurs.

Amiyanandan Sinha, inspector general and principal chief security commissioner of Eastern Railway, said: “Technology is being given top priority. Photographs of criminals are stored in the system and if the same person enters station premises again, they will come under strict surveillance. This will significantly strengthen railway security.”

Alongside the AI system, drones are being deployed at crowded spots in Malda’s railway stations to enhance surveillance and detect suspicious activity.

According to railway police sources, the Malda division has recorded around 8,455 complaints so far this year. Of these, 23 were related to theft and damage of railway property. Impressively, 21 cases have already been resolved, leading to the arrest of 39 offenders. Officials credit this success to the active coordination between RPF and GRP teams.

The division has also faced incidents of stones being placed on railway tracks, often by children playing nearby. To address this, the RPF has begun awareness campaigns in schools and sensitive localities, urging communities to help prevent such dangerous acts.

Meanwhile, Malda RPF seized cannabis worth Rs 2.74 lakh from the Malda–Kiul Brahmaputra Mail. Acting on an tip-off, eight packets were recovered from coach dustbins. The consignment was handed over to Bhagalpur GRP.