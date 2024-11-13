AI-powered safety system unveiled in Sealdah Division

Kolkata: In response to the tragic Barauni incident, which claimed the life of a Railway worker during a shunting operation, the Sealdah Division of Indian Railways has launched an innovative safety initiative aimed at enhancing worker protection.

Introducing Field Observation for Counselling and Upholding Safety (FOCUS), a cutting-edge remote shunting monitoring system, Sealdah Division is setting a new standard for safety in Railway operations. This advanced system has been deployed at ten major stations to provide continuous surveillance of shunting activities and ensure the safety of Railway workers.

The FOCUS system is equipped with high-definition cameras, infrared night vision and two-way communication, allowing real-time footage to be transmitted to a central control room. This enables Railway authorities to closely monitor shunting operations, detect potential hazards and respond swiftly to emergencies.

Beyond improving safety, the FOCUS system boosts the morale of shunting staff by providing them with a constant sense of security, reinforcing safety protocols and promoting accountability. The system also establishes a direct communication link between on-site personnel and the control room, ensuring a rapid response to any

unforeseen situations.

This groundbreaking safety initiative, costing just Rs 20,000, represents a major leap in Railway security, combining state-of-the-art technology with a strong commitment to safeguarding workers and ensuring safe operations throughout the Indian Railways network.