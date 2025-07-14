AI-generated nude image of girl posted on social media

Raiganj: A case involving the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged at a Kaliyaganj school in North Dinajpur, ending in unrest. Four male students allegedly used an AI software to generate a nude image featuring a girl student and shared it on social media. The victim, accompanied by fellow students and guardians, staged a protest outside the Kaliyaganj Police Station on Saturday evening, demanding action. A complaint was lodged at the police station against the perpetrators.

The girl recounted that trouble started after she reported one of the boys who had attended class with a mobile phone in violation of school rules. Following disciplinary action, she began receiving threats from the boy and three peers.

The victim girl stated: “Recently, I learned they posted an AI-generated nude photo online. My classmates saw the image on social media. I felt humiliated. They placed my face on an AI-created nude photo. All the girls in my class and their guardians protested against this.”

Malati Barman, a guardian, said: “If the offender is not punished, the same offence will be continuing with our daughters. We want the police to take stern steps against them.”

Around a week earlier, both a contractual accountant and the art teacher at the girls’ hostel in another girls’ school at Tarnagapur in Kaliyaganj were reportedly arrested for watching footage of girls bathing captured via CCTV. The school removed cameras from that area and the duo were arrested.

Debabrata Mukharjee, IC Kaliyaganj Police Station confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed and that an investigation is underway.