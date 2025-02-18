AI can assist in early detection of neonatal sepsis

The rising incidence of heart attacks among youngsters is a growing concern. Pediatricians Dr Parichay Bera and Dr Swapnali Sanjay Bangartale (extreme right) of Ruby General Hospital highlight that early-life risk factors such as childhood obesity, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to early-onset cardiovascular disease. They emphasise that school-based health programmes and parental education on nutrition and physical activity can serve as crucial preventive measures. Furthermore, they highlight the importance of enhancing neonatal intensive care (NICU) facilities in district hospitals, ensuring that premature and critically ill newborns receive timely and specialised care closer to home.

Ruby General Hospital has implemented several advancements to improve neonatal outcomes. The hospital utilises point-of-care ultrasound in NICUs, non-invasive ventilation for preterm infants, and early screening programmes for congenital disorders, which have significantly enhanced neonatal care. With the Union Budget 2025-26 allocating funds to bolster healthcare and medical tourism in India, Dr Bera and Dr Bangartale believe Kolkata has the potential to emerge as a center for pediatric and neonatal care, particularly for high-risk newborns and rare genetic disorders. They suggest that collaboration between private hospitals and public health institutions can further enhance infrastructure and training programmes.

The experts also highlight the potential of mRNA vaccines in pediatric cancer treatment, as they can target tumor-specific antigens with precision. However, for widespread adoption in India, increased research funding and clinical trials are essential. Additionally, they stress the importance of genetic testing for early diagnosis of metabolic and genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and primary immunodeficiencies.