Ahmedabad crash: Cooch Behar Airport ramps up safety protocols

Cooch Behar: In the wake of the recent tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, airports across India have begun ramping up safety protocols — and Cooch Behar Airport is no exception. The airport authority has announced a series of precautionary measures to bolster emergency preparedness, including an inter-agency coordination meeting and a full-scale mock drill.

A high-level meeting is scheduled for Thursday, bringing together officials from multiple departments, including the Health Department, Fire Services, Civil Defence, and the Police. The objective is to review and synchronise emergency response strategies in case of an aviation mishap.

“In light of the Ahmedabad incident, we are organising a special meeting to assess our preparedness. We will also conduct a mock drill on June 24 to ensure all emergency protocols are in place,” said Shubhashish Pal, Director of Cooch Behar Airport.

The airport, originally commissioned during the reign of the Cooch Behar Maharaja, had remained non-operational after its closure in 1995. While the state government made several attempts to revive services post-2011, regular flights could not resume until 2023. Thanks to joint efforts by the central and state governments, a 9-seater aircraft service is now operating daily from the airport. Following the Ahmedabad crash, airport authorities have begun paying increased attention to safety risks around the airfield. Sources indicate that 25–30 trees in the vicinity have been identified for trimming to maintain clear airspace. Authorities are also scrutinising ongoing and upcoming construction projects to ensure building heights comply with aviation safety norms.

“All these concerns — obstacle clearance, inter-agency coordination, and emergency preparedness — will be addressed comprehensively in Thursday’s meeting,” said an airport official.