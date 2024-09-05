Ahead of SC hearing Trinamool ups ante, demands answers from CBI

Kolkata: At a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the RG Kar rape and murder case, and has arrested the ex-principal Sandip Ghosh on alleged corruption charges, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sought to pose several questions to the Central Agency, including whether the arrested civic volunteer was the only accused in the crime committed against



the junior doctor.

Ghosh, on Wednesday, posed four questions to the CBI on his X handle. He demanded to know if the civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape and murder was the only offender. Further, whether it was an isolated incident or the work of a syndicate for some unknown reasons. If an attempt was made to destroy evidence, then what are the signs indicating so, and eventually, what action has been taken against the ones involved in destroying evidence or persons who were in charge of protecting the place of occurrence (PO). The case was transferred to CBI by the Calcutta High Court and soon the Supreme Court took up the matter suo motu. On August 15, a mob vandalized the hospital, paving the way for speculations that the objective was to destroy the place of occurrence. Even since the transfer of case, TMC has been demanding answers from CBI relating to the rape

and murder case.

Ghosh further said he supports the protest by the junior doctors against the gruesome crime committed against their colleague but must realise that the medical profession is such a profession that deals with the life of a person. This cannot be compared to other professions. Hence, any disruption in service leads to the suffering of lakhs of people, he remarked.

People from unprivileged sections of society visit government hospitals. If doctors stop working at such hospitals, then it will only put these people in the lurch, he opined. “We are requesting the junior doctors to withdraw their strike since senior doctors are struggling to manage the influx of patients at these hospitals,” Ghosh said.