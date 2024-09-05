Ahead of SC hearing TMC ups ante, demands answers from CBI

Kolkata: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has raised critical questions about the probe.



The CBI recently arrested ex-principal Sandip Ghosh on corruption charges, and Kunal Ghosh took to social media to question whether civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, arrested by Kolkata Police, is the sole perpetrator of the crime. He also questioned whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger conspiracy and what actions were taken against those who may have destroyed evidence. The case, transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, has sparked protests by junior doctors, who Ghosh supports. However, he urged them to end their strike, highlighting the impact on patients, particularly from underprivileged communities, who rely on government hospitals for medical care.