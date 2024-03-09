Ahead of PM’s visit, BJP Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram quits party

Kolkata: BJP Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram has quit the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, citing personal reasons.



The development comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a public meeting in the tribal-dominated Jhargram. Hembram is the MP from Jhargram. PM Modi is likely to hold a public meeting in Jhargram on March 11.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Hembram said he has already informed the party about his decision. “Due to personal reasons, I want to quit the party. I have no desire to join any other party. I am engaged in other social work. I will continue to serve the people through such initiatives,” said Hembram.

Sources, however, said that the BJP was not keen to nominate him from the Jhargram constituency this time. Trinamool Congress however, slammed the BJP over the recent development. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr Shantanu Sen said: “This is just the beginning. More such developments will take place in the days to come. Their own party workers have protested against leaders such as Subhas Sarkar, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar. Those who want the development of West Bengal cannot remain with the BJP.”

Earlier, Mukut Mani Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly seat, joined the TMC and party MP John Barla expressed his displeasure after he was not nominated from his Alipurduar constituency.