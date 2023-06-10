Ahead of monsoon, ER steps up preventive maintenance measures

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has stepped up preventive maintenance and safety measures to deal with the situations of heavy torrential rain over its jurisdiction. As part of the monsoon precautions, vulnerable trees will be cut off, boulder fixing, preparedness of monsoon patrolling and placements of stationery watchmen at vulnerable locations have been planned by the ER.



General Manager of Eastern Railway Amar Prakash Dwivedi has instructed that maintenance staff be on high-alert along with patrolling in important sections considering the approaching monsoon season. Emphasising on safety during day-to-day working while carrying out special renewal works, GM has given 12 points instructions.

Under this principal officers have been asked to carry out inspection covering all aspects of maintenance, and guide junior engineers or senior section engineers to ensure correct and safe execution of the work. They should also facilitate the field officials by ensuring availability of material, manpower and other resources.

“The vulnerable locations such as points and crossings etc require regular inspection and maintenance. Corrective action should immediately be taken on the deficiencies observed,” GM instructed. Utilisation of track machines for maintenance of tracks should be maximised by enhancing requisite safety blocks, ER further stated. General Manager has sensitised all Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) on proper maintenance of assets to minimise asset failures which is required for maintaining punctuality as well as safety in train running.