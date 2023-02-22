Ahead of LS polls, TMC to expand its bases in all N-E states: Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that her party would expand its bases in north-eastern states before the next Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee pledged to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity in the Hill state of Meghalaya.

While addressing an election rally at Rajabala in Garo Hills of Meghalaya, Banerjee clearly stated that Trinamool Congress is planning to strengthen its organisation in all north-eastern states and forge an alliance with the local parties.

“Not only Meghalaya; Trinamool will go to all north-eastern states and form alliances. Siliguri will be the gateway for all north-eastern states,” Banerjee maintained.

“BJP or Congress leaders from Delhi will not stand beside you. We are your neighbouring state and a friend of yours. Patients from Meghalaya come to Bengal for treatment. Why there will be no proper medical college in Meghalaya,” Banerjee said while addressing a huge gathering.

Banerjee called for a change in Meghalaya asking why adequate medical infrastructure was not been built there yet. She also promised that various development schemes, including Lakhsmir Bhandar, which are run in Bengal will also be introduced in Meghalaya.

Banerjee once again trained her guns on the BJP-led Centre saying that the BJP is letting loose CBI and ED on her party leaders. “CBI and ED are knocking on our doors every day as if we are thieves and they (BJP) are saints,” she said.

“Why universities will not be set up in Meghalaya. Why proper road infrastructure will not be available here, and why the unemployment issue will not be settled? Why will there be no scheme like Lakshmir Bhandar here? Police are firing on people in the bordering areas and people are dying every day. No Central leaders ever come to the state to see the victim’s family members. There was also an incident in which a woman was raped by a BSF personnel,” Banerjee said, referring to an incident that occurred in Nadia in Bengal on Tuesday.

She also asked why the outsiders will rule Meghalaya. “Meghalaya is for the people of Meghalaya. Why will outsiders come here and rule the state? They do not come when people are in distress. You should not tolerate these people,” Banerjee told the gathering.

Trinamool in its Twitter handle said: “CREDIBLE CHANGE awaits Meghalaya! The unwavering support of people shows that they are ready to welcome a new dawn in our hill state. We PLEDGE to strive relentlessly for Meghalaya’s betterment. Highlights from the public meeting at Rajabala in Garo Hills.”

“The people of Meghalaya have already placed their faith in us, and their TREMENDOUS SUPPORT bears testimony to the fact that they are with us in our FIGHT against all oppressive forces. We PLEDGE to stand by people and cater to them sincerely,” reads the tweet.