Ahead of IPL, network boost at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: To augment its network further at Eden Gardens Stadium ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Bharti Airtel has made comprehensive arrangements aiming to ensure a seamless network experience for the anticipated crowd of nearly 100,000 cricket fans during the matches.

Airtel has deployed 10 additional sites and enhanced capacity of 5 existing sites within the stadium vicinity. This augmentation will significantly improve voice and data connectivity for Airtel customers attending the matches.

The network upgrades have been strategically planned to accommodate the expected high volume of spectators. “With the upcoming IPL tournament set to draw enormous crowds, we have enhanced the mobile network infrastructure at the Eden Gardens stadium to deliver seamless connectivity.

This upgrade will allow our customers to stay effortlessly connected with their loved ones while soaking in the high-energy atmosphere of the event,” said Ayan Sarkar, CEO – West Bengal and Odisha, Bharti Airtel.