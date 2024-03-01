Ahead of International Women’s Day, Mamata likely to participate in TMC’s women’s wing rally on March 7

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in a rally which will be organised by the women’s wing of her party in Kolkata on March 7 ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The rally is expected to start from College Street and will end at Dharmatala. It will touch several crucial points in North and Central Kolkata, including Bowbazar, Wellington More, SN Banerjee Road. According to sources within the Trinamool Congress women’s wing, Banerjee may address a gathering at Dharmatala. It is assumed that the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo may send across a message how her government is always with the women and how schemes have been implemented for the well being of the women in the state. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee may conduct a campaign highlighting the projects which have directly benefitted the women of the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government had announced an increase in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women. The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,000 per month. The enhanced financial assistance will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries will receive the hiked amount from May.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress already announced a rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 10 - its first at the venue in five years - to protest against the Centre’s funds block to Bengal.