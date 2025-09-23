Ahead of festivities, Alipurduar Dist Hospital ‘enhances’ services

Alipurduar: An emergency meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee was held at Alipurduar District Hospital to finalise arrangements for patient services during the Durga Puja celebrations. The committee approved several measures to ensure smooth operations amid the increased patient inflow during the festive period.

With the festival season bringing heavy vehicular traffic around the hospital, authorities have coordinated with the Alipurduar District Police to manage congestion. “Many people tend to park their vehicles near the hospital during Puja, causing difficulties for patients. The traffic police will now assist in ensuring smooth access for patients and emergency vehicles,” said hospital officials.

Emergency services will also be strengthened for the duration of the festival to prevent any inconvenience to patients. Suman Kanjilal, chairman of the Patient Welfare Committee, stated, “From Saptami to Lakshmi Puja, a roster of doctors has been prepared for emergency duty. Two doctors will be stationed in the hospital’s emergency department at all times. If specialised care is needed, specialised doctors on the roster have been instructed to provide

immediate attention.”

Addressing a common concern during Puja—the shortage of blood—the hospital has also increased the stock in its blood bank. Patients will now have easy access to blood supplies during the festival, except in the case of rare blood groups.