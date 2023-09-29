Ahead of Durga Puja ‘Sharod Boi Parbon’ begins in city

KOLKATA: State Education minister, Bratya Basu, took a trip down memory lane during the inauguration of Sharod Boi Parbon 2023 at Rabindra Sadan - Bangla Akademi Prangan on Thursday.



The book fair being held at the Rabindra Sadan premises evoked nostalgia about his first-ever book fair, the Maidan Book Fair. “In our childhood, the book fair meant the Maidan book fair. I still remember coming to the book fair with my parents,” he recalled.

Despite the internet’s impact on book reading habits, Basu still prefers physical books over digital ones. He believes that despite the decline, the tradition of reading books will continue. Organised by Publishers & Booksellers Guild, in collaboration with the Information and Cultural Affairs department, Government of West Bengal, Sharod Boi Parbon will continue till October 6. Renowned Bengali author Pracheta Gupta was also present at the inauguration.

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, described Sharod Boi Parbon as ‘Boi Bazar’ and highlighted how this event provides book lovers with the chance to enjoy books at discounted prices.

Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary, Publishers & Booksellers Guild encouraged people to consider book shopping alongside their clothing shopping as Durga Puja approaches.