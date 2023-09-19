Ahead of Durga Puja & cricket World Cup CP directs cops to be more vigilant

Kolkata: As the countdown to Bengali’s biggest festival Durga Puja and the cricket World Cup begins, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Monday directed the officials to be more vigilant to prevent any crime or untoward incident.



Also, he directed to ensure the safety and convenience of people coming from other countries during the World Cup cricket matches in Kolkata.

On Monday during the conference of Kolkata Police, held at the Alipore Body Guard Lines, Goyal suggested cops from the rank and file, to go for periodical health check-ups as they work under stress. Recently, OC of Pragati Maidan police station, Sudip Kumar Bera suffered a cardiac-related issue and at present is admitted in a private hospital off Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Goyal also asked the OCs and Additional OCs of all the police stations and traffic guards to ensure no cop is left behind to enrol in medical insurance.

Being asked about crimes committed by withdrawing money using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), he said: “We have already started making people aware through social media to lock the biometrics from the m-Aadhaar app. We are appealing to the people to file complaints through any channel such as e-mail, Bondhu app or other possible means. We are also in touch with banks as well.”

Recently Kolkata Police published a set of advisories in this regard.