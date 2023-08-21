Ahead of bypolls, Dhupguri’s demand for separate sub-division gains momentum

Jalpaiguri: With by-elections for the Dhupguri Assembly seat round the corner, the ‘Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch’, — a citizen’s forum, has intensified its demand to upgrade Dhupguri block in Jalpaiguri into a separate sub-division. To support this demand, posters have been put up in the Dhupguri municipality area. The Manch plans to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Dhupguri for election campaign and hand over a memorandum over this issue.



During the 2021 Assembly election campaign, Mamata had assured residents of Dhupguri’s potential for the upgrade. The Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch has communicated that they are advocating for the sub-division that will comprise 561 square kilometre of Banarhat and Dhupguri area. Within this area, there are 16 Gram Panchayats and one municipality, encompassing a population exceeding 10 lakh.

Additionally, there are 24 tea gardens and 7 forest settlements. The forum argues that some remote areas within this region are significantly distant from Jalpaiguri, causing inconvenience. For instance, the residents of Chamurchi, a remote area, need to travel 80 km to the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Office for minor signatures on official documents.

Anirudha Dasgupta, Secretary of the Manch, said: “This demand has been there since the past decade. Initially, demands were being raised individually. Later, a non-political platform was constituted in 2012. The platform presented demands to various state ministers. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, the state government declared Banarhat as a separate block. However, no progress has been made concerning the upgradation of Dhupguri into a sub-division yet.”

Posters and banners have been put up all over the municipal area in support of this demand. Roadshows are being conducted along with the distribution of leaflets.