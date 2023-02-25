Ahead of bypoll, OC of Sagardighi PS transferred

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Friday issued an order transferring officer-in-charge of Sagardighi police station, two days ahead of bypoll to this Assembly constituency. Voting will take place on February 27, results will be announced on March 2.



The Election Commission in its order to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state said that the OC will be transferred to the headquarters.

The CEO has been requested by the ECI to post a new OC in Sagardighi from outside the district by obtaining a panel from the state government.

The OC who has been transferred will be engaged in any election duty.

The last date of filing nomination is February 7. The scrutiny for nomination continued till February 8. February 10 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations. In 2021, the seat was won by Subrata Saha of Trinamool Congress.

He defeated Kalpana Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 50,206 votes. The bypoll is necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Saha.

The fight will be between Trinamool and BJP this time as well. The Sagardighi assembly constituency is in the Murshidabad district of Bengal.

The seat was previously reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Sagardighi Assembly constituency is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.